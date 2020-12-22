Brazil state should receive 10.8 million doses of Coronavac vaccine by December 31, governor says

FILE PHOTO: A nurse holds a dose of China's CoronaVac, a potential vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering it to a volunteer at Emilio Ribas Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria said in a press conference on Monday the state will receive 5.5 million doses of Sinovac Biotech’s Coronavac vaccine on Dec. 24, and expects to have a total of 10.8 million doses by Dec. 31.

Doria reiterated the government intends to start its vaccination campaign on January 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state. The Coronavac vaccine has not been formally approved by Brazilian health agency Anvisa yet.