FILE PHOTO: A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The government of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state has filed documents to health regulator Anvisa to register for use the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China’s Sinovac, governor Joao Doria said on Friday.

Doria has said he plans to begin inoculating the population of Sao Paulo with the Sinovac vaccine by mid-December.