Brazil to buy any COVID-19 vaccine approved by health regulator Anvisa: health ministry

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil will buy any COVID-19 vaccine deemed effective and approved by the country’s health regulator Anvisa, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said Brazil’s public health system, known by its local acronym ‘SUS’, has the capacity to administer 300 million vaccine doses next year. The national COVID-19 vaccination program should start by the end of February, he said.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Ricardo Brito, writing by Jamie McGeever; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

