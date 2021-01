FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a vial containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Butantan biomedical production center in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said it has scheduled a meeting on Sunday to decide on the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac Biotec and by AstraZeneca PLC jointly with Oxford University.