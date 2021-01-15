Venezuela to send oxygen to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

A funeral parlour car drives outside the 28 de Agosto hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Venezuela will send oxygen to Brazil, where hospitals in the northern state of Amazonas have run out of it to treat COVID-19 patients, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet late on Thursday.

Arreaza said his announcement followed instructions given by President Nicolas Maduro. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s rightful president.

“Latin American solidarity above all,” Arreaza added.

Nearly 6,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Amazonas, where the second wave of the pandemic has hit hard.