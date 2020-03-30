World News
March 30, 2020 / 1:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bolsonaro aims to expedite cash payments to poorer Brazilians

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a media statement announcing economic measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will expedite cash payments of 600 reais ($117) to poorer citizens struggling during the coronavirus outbreak, once the Senate passes a bill that cleared the lower house, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday.

Bolsonaro, who has been critical of state governments restricting economic activity to combat the pandemic, visited a market area outside the federal capital on Sunday to stress the message that lockdown measures should be relaxed.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes

