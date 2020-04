FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts while meeting supporters as he arrives at Alvorada Palace, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to stand two or three months of shutdowns to fight the new coronavirus, denouncing social-distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the country.

“You know my stance. It will bring massive unemployment,” he told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia.