Bolsonaro says no legal room to close Brazil borders due to coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro leaves Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil lacks legislation that would let the government close its borders as some neighboring countries are doing, President Jair Bolsonaro said in a Monday radio interview regarding measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro, who came under fire for cheering demonstrations on Sunday by his supporters, told Radio Bandeirantes that the outbreak was being exaggerated in Brazil. He warned that the response by some governors was affecting the economy and he would discuss measures with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to help businesses, including struggling airlines.