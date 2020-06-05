Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as COVID-19 kills 'a Brazilian per minute'

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro threatened on Friday to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization after the U.N. agency warned governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen before the inauguration ceremony of a temporary field hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aguas Lindas de Goias, state of Goias Brazil, June 5, 2020. REUTERS / Adriano Machado

A new Brazilian record for daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed Brazil’s death toll past that of Italy late on Thursday, but Bolsonaro continues to argue for quickly lifting state isolation orders, arguing that their economic costs outweigh public health risks.

In an editorial running the length of newspaper Folha de S.Paulo’s front page, the Brazilian daily highlighted that just 100 days had passed since Bolsonaro described the virus now “killing a Brazilian per minute” as “a little flu.”

“While you were reading this, another Brazilian died from the coronavirus,” the newspaper said.

Brazil’s Health Ministry reported late on Thursday that confirmed cases in the country had climbed past 600,000 and 1,437 deaths had been registered within 24 hours.

With more than 34,000 lives lost, the pandemic has killed more people in Brazil than anywhere outside of the United States and United Kingdom.

Asked about efforts to loosen social distancing orders in Brazil despite rising daily death rates and diagnoses, World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Margaret Harris said a key criteria for lifting lockdowns was slowing transmission.

“The epidemic, the outbreak, in Latin America is deeply, deeply concerning,” she told a news conference in Geneva. She said among six key criteria for easing quarantines, “one of them is ideally having your transmission declining.”

In comments to journalists later on Friday, Bolsonaro said Brazil will consider leaving the WHO unless it ceases to be a “partisan political organization.”

Related Coverage Brazil highway operator CCR says traffic has rebounded sharply

U.S. President Trump, an ideological ally of Bolsonaro, said last month that the United States would end its own relationship with the WHO, accusing it of becoming a puppet of China, where the coronavirus first emerged.

Bolsonaro’s dismissal of the coronavirus risks to public health and efforts to lift state quarantines have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum in Brazil, where some accuse him of using the crisis to undermine democratic institutions.

But many of those critics are divided about the safety and effectiveness of anti-government demonstrations in the middle of a pandemic, especially after one small protest was met with an overwhelming show of police force last weekend.