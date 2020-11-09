Brazil armed forces could help with COVID-19 vaccine program: vice president

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao speaks during a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s armed forces could help with the logistics and implementation of any COVID-19 vaccination program, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Monday, adding that it is difficult to predict when a vaccine may be available.

Speaking in a live online event hosted by Banco Itau, Mourao also said relations between Brazil and the United States transcend electoral processes, and insisted that President Jair Bolsonaro will congratulate the winner of the U.S. presidential election at the right time.

Bolsonaro is one of the few leaders of a major country who has not yet congratulated president-elect Joe Biden for his victory over Donald Trump, of whom Bolsonaro is a big admirer.