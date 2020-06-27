Brazil coronavirus cases rise past 1.3 million, deaths total 57,070

FILE PHOTO: Members of medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, do a lung X-ray on a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a field hospital set up to treat patients suffering from the disease (COVID-19) in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The nation has now registered 1,313,667 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,070 deaths.