Brazil coronavirus cases rise to 2,442,375

FILE PHOTO: Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, looks for one of her student's home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday reported a total of 2,442,375 coronavirus cases and 87,618 deaths, as cases continue to rise in the world’s second most affected country.
Brazil reported 23,384 new cases and 614 new deaths.
