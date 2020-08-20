Brazil coronavirus cases tops 3.5 million, fatalities exceed 112,000: health ministry

FILE PHOTO: Military members observe the view while working on disinfection of the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of its re-opening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 45,323 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,204 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has now registered 3,501,975 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 112,304, according to ministry data.

The death toll reported on Thursday takes the total number of fatalities across Latin America to almost 250,000.