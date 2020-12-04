Brazil COVID-19 death toll reaches 175,964

FILE PHOTO: Nurses get ready to get inside a tent where they test patients as part of the new measures of Rio de Janeiro's government against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sao Goncalo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 46,884 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 694 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 6,533,968 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 175,964, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.