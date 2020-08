FILE PHOTO: Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specialising in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, checks a patient as she returns to work after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the ICU, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 57,152 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,437 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered 2,859,073 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 97,256, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.