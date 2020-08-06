Brazil decree to provide $356 million for coronavirus vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vinicius Molla, a hematologist and volunteer of the clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, examines a patient at a consulting room in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 9, 2020. /REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday to provide 1.9 billion reais ($356 million) in funds to purchase and eventually produce a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University researchers.

Brazil’s Acting Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello said the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is the most promising in the world to fight the virus and the technology will be acquired by Brazil, which is facing the worst outbreak outside the United States.

($1 = 5.33 reais)