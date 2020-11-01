Brazil health minister back in hospital with COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello wears a protective face mask as he looks on before a national flag hoisting ceremony in front the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, who is ill with COVID-19, will stay in a military hospital overnight on Sunday, after having been discharged from a civilian facility earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement.

Pazuello, an active duty Army general, will stay in the military hospital as “a precautionary measure,” the ministry said.

“Pazuello is well and stable and should stay resting until tomorrow,” the statement said.

The minister tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 21. He checked into a hospital on Friday, suffering from dehydration, the ministry said earlier.

Roughly half of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro’s 23-member cabinet has gotten the coronavirus, with the president and his wife coming down with the disease in July.

Bolsonaro has sought to downplay the severity of the disease and opposed strict lockdowns favored by many state governors and local politicians.

Brazil has the world’s second-deadliest outbreak of COVID-19, with 160,074 people killed, second to only the United States, according to a Reuters tally.