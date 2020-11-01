Brazil health minister with COVID-19 released from hospital

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello wears a protective face mask as he looks on before a national flag hoisting ceremony in front the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after checking in two days earlier suffering from dehydration and with an earlier diagnosis of COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

Pazuello tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 21. Roughly half of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro’s 23-member cabinet has gotten the coronavirus, with the president and his wife coming down with the disease in July.

Bolsonaro has sought to downplay the severity of the disease and opposed strict lockdowns favored by many state governors and local politicians.

Brazil has the world’s second-deadliest outbreak of COVID-19, with 159,884 people killed, second to only the United States, according to a Reuters tally.