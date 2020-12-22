Brazil Health Ministry expects 150 million vaccine doses by June

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry expects the country to have 150 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 available in the first half of next year, Health Surveillance Secretary Arnaldo Medeiros told lawmakers in a hearing on Tuesday.
Medeiros said that estimate includes doses from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sao Paulo’s Butantan Institute, which is filling and finishing a vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.
Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Brad Haynes
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.