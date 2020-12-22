Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brazil Health Ministry expects 150 million vaccine doses by June

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A refrigerated container with China's Sinovac vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil December 18, 2020. The banner reads "Brazil's vaccine". REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry expects the country to have 150 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 available in the first half of next year, Health Surveillance Secretary Arnaldo Medeiros told lawmakers in a hearing on Tuesday.

Medeiros said that estimate includes doses from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sao Paulo’s Butantan Institute, which is filling and finishing a vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Brad Haynes

