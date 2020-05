Workers, wearing protective masks, prepare coffins, that arrived from Santa Catarina state at the Port of Manaus and were purchased by funeral homes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 751 deaths, the health ministry said.

Daily deaths beat the previous record of 615 on Wednesday. Overall, Brazil has registered 145,328 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 9,897 deaths.