Brazil judge orders president Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask looks on during the launching ceremony of the Plano Safra 2020/2021, an action plan for the agricultural sector, in Brasilia, Brazil, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public, according to a court decision made public on Tuesday, after the right-wing populist attended political rallies in the capital without any face covering.

Federal judge Renato Borelli said Bolsonaro is subject to a fine of 2,000 reais ($387) per day if he continues to disobey a federal district ordinance meant to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

($1 = 5.1672 reais)