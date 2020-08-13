Brazil meatpackers study Chinese concerns of infected chicken products

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and chicken processors association ABPA said on Thursday it is evaluating Chinese claims that traces of the novel coronavirus had been found in Brazilian chicken products sold in the Asian country.
In a statement, ABPA said it was not immediately clear if the potential contamination of the packaging occurred during the export process, adding that there is no scientific evidence the virus can be transmitted in meat.
