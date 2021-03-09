Brazil posts new record of 1,972 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Gravediggers wear protective suits as they work during the burial of Tereza Santos who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,972 new COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Tuesday, a record, according to the Health Ministry.

The country had 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.12 million infections. Brazil had 168,370 coronavirus deaths.

Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil’s 27 states. In 15 of Brazil’s largest cities, 90% of ICU beds occupied.

The institute said a growing number of cities risk a collapse of their health systems.