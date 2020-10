People wearing protective masks walk past a graffiti, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/Files

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil confirmed 290 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 12,345 new cases, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 5,094,982 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,488 total deaths.