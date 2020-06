Gravediggers put into a niche the body of a person suspected of dying of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 11,598 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 623 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Monday evening.

Brazil now has registered 526,447 confirmed cases and 29,937 deaths attributed to the virus.