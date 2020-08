Rio de Janeiro's Archbishop Orani Tempesta celebrates a mass in tribute to the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Father's Day, at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday registered 22,048 new cases of coronavirus and 703 deaths, the health ministry said.

Overall, Brazil now has 3,057,470 confirmed cases, while the death toll has risen to 101,752.

(This story corrects headline and first paragraph to 22,048 new cases from 22,408)