Workers handle a coffin at the Rio Pax funeral company storage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 26,051 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 602 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.6 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 64,867, according to the ministry.