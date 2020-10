FILE PHOTO: People walk at a popular shopping street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Sunday registered 365 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, bringing the death toll in the country to 146,352.

Confirmed cases of the virus rose by 8,456 to 4,915,289.