Brazil registers 38,307 new cases of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: An employee from Sao Paulo state government works near a screen showing World Health Organization (WHO) dashboard about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak around the world at a 'Crisis Office', set up to monitor social isolation and health information in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Saturday registered 38,307 new cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 5,848,959.

Deaths rose by 921 to 165,658.