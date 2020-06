FILE PHOTO: Workers of the Rio Pax funeral home remove the body of Maria do Perpetuo Socorro Lavareda, 77, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 39,483 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,141 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.2 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 54,971, according to the ministry.