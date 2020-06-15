World News
June 15, 2020 / 9:19 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Brazil registers 627 new COVID-19 deaths, 888,271 total confirmed cases

Taxi drivers line-up in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome where health workers conduct tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for taxi drivers on the drive-thru system in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 627 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the Health Ministry said, with a new total of 888,271 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Leslie Adler

