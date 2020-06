FILE PHOTO: Nurses of Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) prepare to transport a patient from an emergency health center to a hospital during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 867,624 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 17,110 new cases since yesterday, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 death toll rose to 43,332, with 612 new deaths since yesterday.