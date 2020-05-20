Brazil registers 888 new coronavirus deaths, record of nearly 20,000 new cases
FILE PHOTO: Gravediggers carry the coffin of Avelino Fernandes Filho, 74, who passed away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 888 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with a record of nearly 20,000 new cases, taking the total to 291,579, the Health Ministry said.
Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Sandra Maler