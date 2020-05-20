World News
May 20, 2020 / 10:07 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Brazil registers 888 new coronavirus deaths, record of nearly 20,000 new cases

1 Min Read

People relax in the sun as the state extended holidays in an attempt to increase social isolation amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 20, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 888 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with a record of nearly 20,000 new cases, taking the total to 291,579, the Health Ministry said.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below