Brazil registers 888 new coronavirus deaths, record of nearly 20,000 new cases
1 Min Read
People relax in the sun as the state extended holidays in an attempt to increase social isolation amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 20, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 888 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with a record of nearly 20,000 new cases, taking the total to 291,579, the Health Ministry said.
