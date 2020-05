Men carry boxes to be installed for the coffins at the Sao Pedro municipal cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 14, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 844 additional deaths, according to health ministry data.

Brazil has now tallied 202,918 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began and 13,933 deaths.