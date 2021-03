FILE PHOTO: Family members attend the burial of a loved one who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Campo da Esperanca cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered its second deadliest day in its COVID pandemic, with 2,724 deaths, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday.

The country had 86,982 new COVID cases.