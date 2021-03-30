Brazil regulator says Bharat Biotech vaccine does not meet factory standards

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin COVID-19 does not meet its manufacturing standards, according to a note in the Tuesday edition of the official gazette.
The Brazilian government signed a contract last month to buy 20 million doses of the Indian drugmaker’s vaccine. Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use of the vaccine in Brazil on March 8.
Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb
