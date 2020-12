People enjoy the Ipanema beach, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil on Sunday reported 25,445 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, although it cautioned that published numbers were missing figures from Sao Paulo state due to technical issues.

Deaths rose by 408, although those numbers also missed figures from Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most-populous state.