Brazil reports 28,378 new cases of coronavirus, 869 deaths

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 28,378 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 869 deaths from the disease, its health ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has registered more than 4.7 million confirmed cases of new coronavirus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has reached 141,406, according to the data.
Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Daniel Wallis
