Brazil reports 302 COVID-19 deaths, toll at 169,485: health ministry

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 16,207 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 302 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 6,087,608 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 169,485, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.