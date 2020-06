Healthcare workers walks in the riverside community Pinheiro, as they visit riverside communities to check on residents during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the municipality of Portel, on Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 30,476 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 552 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The nation has now registered 1,344,143 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,622 deaths.