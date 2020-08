FILE PHOTO: People queue to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by Butantan Institute in Quilombo Peropava, an afro-descendant community, first established by escaped slaves, in Registro, Sao Paulo state, Brazil July 29, 2020. Picture taken July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 45,392 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as well as 1,088 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, its health ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 2.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 93,563, according to ministry data.