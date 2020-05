FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bicycle next to a message reading "Mask" painted on the street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - There have been 4,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Brazil and 421 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The nation has now registered 95,559 confirmed cases of the virus and 6,750 deaths. New cases increased roughly 5.4% on Saturday from the previous day, while deaths rose by roughly 6.7%.