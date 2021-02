FILE PHOTO: An elderly resident receives a vaccine at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, where health workers are applying the Sinovac's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a drive-thru vaccine station for senior citizens, as carnival celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 528 new COVID-19 deaths and 32,197 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has suffered nearly 9.9 million cases and close to 240,000 deaths since the outbreak began, ministry data shows.