Brothers Carlos Alexandre and Wagner Cardninot, attend the burial of their father, 76- year-old Jose Herminio de Farias, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil reported an additional 904 coronavirus deaths and 27,075 new cases over the last 24 hours, data released by the health ministry showed late on Saturday.

The Latin American nation has registered 35,930 total coronavirus deaths and 672,846 confirmed cases.