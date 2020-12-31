Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day

A woman watches an air stunt show from the viewpoint in Leblon Beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil reported 56,773 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,074 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

It was the third day in a row with over 1,000 deaths in a resurgence of the pandemic in the South American country.

Brazil has registered 7,675,973 cases since the pandemic began in March, while the official death toll has risen to 194,949, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.