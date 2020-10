FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker performs a PCR test on student Joana de Morais at Almir Pereira Bahia Reverendo state school in Taboao da Serra, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil has recorded 510 new COVID-19 deaths, and 28,629 new cases of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has recorded nearly 5.5 million cases of the virus, with a total of 158,456 deaths, according to official data.