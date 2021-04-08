Brazilian health regulator Anvisa authorizes trials for GSK-Medicago COVID vaccine

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved on Thursday the beginning of clinical trials in the country for a new COVID vaccine developed by Canada’s Medicago R&D Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Anvisa said in a statement.

Anvisa said the companies were authorized to conduct phase 3 trials in the country. The companies are planning to test the new vaccines in around 30,000 people, in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Latin America. Brazil may have around 3,500 volunteers for the trials.

This will be the fifth COVID vaccine clinical trial in Brazil.