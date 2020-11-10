Brazil's Bolsonaro claims Sinovac vaccine trial suspension as a 'victory'

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday claimed the suspension of a clinical trial for China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine as “another victory” for him personally, he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa on Monday suspended the Sinovac trials, which Bolsonaro had dismissed as lacking credibility, citing a severe adverse event. Trial organizers expressed surprise, countering that there had been a death but it was unrelated to the vaccine.