July 22, 2020 / 12:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for the novel coronavirus again

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on while meeting supporters during a ceremony of lowering the national flag for the night, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the novel coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7, a secretariat of the Communications Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The test carried out on the president yesterday, on the 21st, showed a positive result,” a statement said. “President Bolsonaro is still in good condition, accompanied by the presidency’s medical team,” it added.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Andrew Heavens

